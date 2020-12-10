Rep. Usher's comments should be denounced

As a Montanan, I cannot let the words of Rep. Barry Usher (R-Billings) go without comment. According to the Dec. 8 IR, during a recent meeting of state legislators, Rep. Sharon Stewart-Peregoy made an impassioned plea for taking commonsense health precautions during the upcoming legislative session. Stewart-Peregoy's comments were based on her own experiences living in Crow Agency, a community disproportionately affected by COVID-19. Usher dismissed her comments as "emotional," and complained that he had better things to do than listen to "you guys cry." The sexism and racism of this dismissive public comment is frankly shocking and needs to be denounced. If anyone is being "emotional" and "crying," it is Republican legislators like Usher who are whining like big babies, refusing to wear masks or take any precautions to keep themselves and our community safe.