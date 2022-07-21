 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rep. Hinkle is trolling

  • 0

So Rep. Hinkle, Belgrade, believes that a fetus that results from rape should be carried to birth. So will rapists who evade the law, spawn even more babies than married men? The free-ranging rapist will never be required to support his sons until they are 18. And what does that do to the overall human genepool? More and more boys who act out due to the genes for rampant, unrepentant rapists?

I disagree with Rep. Hinkle's logic. He's trolling for any reason to uphold the Montana GOP platform.

Carole Mackin,

Helena

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The playbook

The playbook

The Republicans have a playbook. It expresses ways to achieve core actions — deflect, deny, deceive.

Founders were not referring to AR-15s

Founders were not referring to AR-15s

When the Second Amendment was adopted in 1791 the "arms" our founders were referring to were single-shot muzzle loaded arms, loaded with a round ball of lead inserted down the barrel.

Addressing the housing crisis

Addressing the housing crisis

Gov. Gianforte has just announced the formation of a housing task force to address the current affordable housing crisis in Montana and selected Helena Area Habitat for Humanity as one of its members.

Clean energy provides security

Clean energy provides security

Prioritizing self-reliance when considering our energy sources is more important than ever. As the war in Ukraine rages on, our stock markets …

Where is the fairness?

Where is the fairness?

Think of the relationship you have with your doctor. Maybe a PCP or specialist? Thousands of people have had that relationship ripped away whe…

Godspeed, Father Joe

Godspeed, Father Joe

Monsignor Joe "Father Joe" Harrington was the consummate priest and community servant. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News