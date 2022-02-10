 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rep. Fuller's crowd wants minority rule

John Fuller starts his recent letter by attempting to lay a smokescreen about some theoretical “tyranny of the majority” but when you’re spewing manure rather than aerosols, the smell gives you away.

The first lie is the “cloak of secrecy.” School board meetings, agendas and minutes are public. You can find Helena’s with a single Google search.

He then claims the Flathead Library was hiding “pornography.” While every library has books that may engender controversy, the issue, according to the Flathead Beacon (2/2/22), was that local right-wingers were hunting for books they could complain about in order to force out longtime staff. They also lowered salaries and removed professional accreditation requirements for the position of director.

Fuller also can’t resist the dog-whistle of “sovereign people,” a pseudo-legal theory long debunked by constitutional scholars.

But the real purpose in creating this scrim of bull — excuse me, “smoke” -- is to hide that what Fuller’s crowd wants is minority rule. A select band of righteous authoritarians with the “will to power” who’ll get rid of decadent literature/art and purify the blood of the people, ensuring the dominance once again of the white, hetero, Aryan — excuse me, American -- male.

Ross Nelson

Helena

