Reorganization of the MCHF needed to regain trust

My fellow Montanan.

America is in trouble. There’s a disrespect for our Constitution and the rule of law, scandal and waste that is prevalent today.

“We the People” will have to step to the fore if we are to save the oldest, strongest and wealthiest nation on earth.

Folks, our challenge starts here at home, I will cite one such instance, that needs to be addressed — The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame and Western Heritage Center remains in limbo, that’s because of the malfeasance and conduct of the board of directors that wasted over $1 million. The board has lost the trust and support of Montanans. The greatest debacle was when the board scuttled the Big Timber Museum Project in 2016. The board has taken no responsibility, stating, “We are just going to move on.”

Here are some numbers to consider. Membership dues have declined from $41,527 in 2013 to $13,515.20 in 2019. Board members declined from 21 in 2015 to 12 by the February 2020 annual meeting.

For five years, I have been advocating for a reorganization of MCHF. It will take new leadership to regain the trust and support of Montanans. Until that happens, fundraising for the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame and Western Heritage Center Complex has hit a dead end.

Montana has a legacy we can all be proud of, but it’s been tainted by the MCHF Board. I assure you, the MCHF inductees would not have condoned or allowed such an egregious mishandling of the project.

My main objective has been a reorganization of MCHF that’s needed to regain the trust and support of Montanans in a quest to complete the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame and Western Heritage Center.

I am asking for your help, thanks.

Bob Sivertsen,

Havre

