 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
YOUR TURN

Reorganization of the MCHF needed to regain trust

  • 0
Letter to editor icon 3

My fellow Montanan.

America is in trouble. There’s a disrespect for our Constitution and the rule of law, scandal and waste that is prevalent today.

“We the People” will have to step to the fore if we are to save the oldest, strongest and wealthiest nation on earth.

Folks, our challenge starts here at home, I will cite one such instance, that needs to be addressed — The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame and Western Heritage Center remains in limbo, that’s because of the malfeasance and conduct of the board of directors that wasted over $1 million. The board has lost the trust and support of Montanans. The greatest debacle was when the board scuttled the Big Timber Museum Project in 2016. The board has taken no responsibility, stating, “We are just going to move on.”

Here are some numbers to consider. Membership dues have declined from $41,527 in 2013 to $13,515.20 in 2019. Board members declined from 21 in 2015 to 12 by the February 2020 annual meeting.

People are also reading…

For five years, I have been advocating for a reorganization of MCHF. It will take new leadership to regain the trust and support of Montanans. Until that happens, fundraising for the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame and Western Heritage Center Complex has hit a dead end.

Montana has a legacy we can all be proud of, but it’s been tainted by the MCHF Board. I assure you, the MCHF inductees would not have condoned or allowed such an egregious mishandling of the project.

My main objective has been a reorganization of MCHF that’s needed to regain the trust and support of Montanans in a quest to complete the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame and Western Heritage Center.

I am asking for your help, thanks. 

Bob Sivertsen, 

Havre  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrats not good for Montana

Democrats not good for Montana

I just read the letter to the editor concerning how "upset" Montanans are about Governor Gianforte and Representative Rosendale. Let me assure…

Racicot better fit as Democrat

Racicot better fit as Democrat

Every time I see some mention or reference to former Governor Marc Racicot, I grit my teeth, remembering that it was on his watch and at his u…

Beat efforts to suppress the vote

Beat efforts to suppress the vote

As difficult as it is, we must watch and understand what is going on in the Ukraine at the hands of a Russian authoritarian president. Don’t l…

Where could you go?

Where could you go?

Once again I see the comparison of President Biden pumping more oil now then President Trump did in 2020. Would somebody please tell me why th…

Climate change is real

Climate change is real

I would like to thank Professor Steven Running for his enlightening and informative article. (Guest View, IR March 13). Climate change is real…

The definition of oligarch

The definition of oligarch

The definition of oligarch is "very rich business leader with a great deal of political influence, especially in Russia.” Helena’s version of …

Gianforte can merge his hobbies

Gianforte can merge his hobbies

The IR recently ran a story about how Governor Gianforte is an aspiring chef, with pictures showing him cooking in his kitchen here in Helena.…

Responsibility of City Manager

Responsibility of City Manager

Once again, the city of Helena must fill the position of the City Manager. As our representatives undertake this seemingly never-ending task, …

Try harder to be #1

Try harder to be #1

Congratulations to the citizens and political leaders of Montana. Once again, we are #1. Montana was the only state in the nation to increase …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News