Rename the Republican party

I wrote a letter to the editor some time back in which I suggested renaming the Republican party and calling it the Trumpublican party. The letter was not published however. I would like to say again what I said in that original letter. To be a good Trumpublican you must have disdain for the rule of law. You must have disdain for all forms of government except for the kind where you get your own way. You must have something or someone to hate, and you must always, always have something or someone else to blame. It is fitting that Trump will not attend the inauguration instead slinking off like a dog licking his wounds (all self inflicted) and still playing himself as the victim. America, and the world should rejoice on Jan. 20 when this man is no longer in office.