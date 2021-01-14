 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rename the Republican party
0 comments

Rename the Republican party

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

I wrote a letter to the editor some time back in which I suggested renaming the Republican party and calling it the Trumpublican party. The letter was not published however. I would like to say again what I said in that original letter. To be a good Trumpublican you must have disdain for the rule of law. You must have disdain for all forms of government except for the kind where you get your own way. You must have something or someone to hate, and you must always, always have something or someone else to blame. It is fitting that Trump will not attend the inauguration instead slinking off like a dog licking his wounds (all self inflicted) and still playing himself as the victim. America, and the world should rejoice on Jan. 20 when this man is no longer in office.

Mick Plovanic

Helena

0 comments
5
3
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Daines has blood on his hands
Letters

Daines has blood on his hands

Sen. Daines has blood on his hands. Along with his Cruz Cabal cronies, he is responsible for the mayhem, destruction, death, injury and endang…

Republicans have two options
Letters

Republicans have two options

I, like most people, was appalled by the rioters taking over the U.S. Capitol building. Violence. All to stop a ceremonial process of counting…

Remember the Oath Breakers
Letters

Remember the Oath Breakers

Remember the names, Matt Rosendale and Steve Daines, the oath breakers from Montana, who sacrificed their souls in support of overturning the …

Conservatives showed their hand
Letters

Conservatives showed their hand

Conservatives finally played their hand; they stormed the Capitol and held the country captive. I’ve been in plenty of protests; climate chang…

Concerned by double standard
Letters

Concerned by double standard

I read the guest editorial by Robert Saldin and David Parker stating that Sen. Daines should resign because of the riots in Washington, D.C.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News