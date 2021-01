To Greg Gianforte. As of Jan 5, 2021 the Montana Response COVID-19 chart report showed that Yellowstone County has the worst numbers, followed by Lewis & Clark and Cascade with terrible numbers, then Flathead, Gallatin and Missoula counties with bad numbers.

The rest of the counties are showing significant low numbers and we have hope for beating this virus and getting our lives back. If that changes because you take off the mask mandate in a reckless manner, it's on you.