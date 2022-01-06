 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Remembering the officers who defended US Capitol

  • 0
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

Today (Jan. 6) is the anniversary of the terrorist attack on the Capitol of the United States, a failed attempt by Trump supporters whose success would have destroyed America’s greatest achievement, democracy.

Today is a day to remember and thank those brave Capitol police officers — without backup — who blocked the brutal assassins of democracy who came armed to attack the vice president and Congress of the United States. They planned to stop elected officials from carrying out their constitutional duties, the beating heart of American democracy.

The terrorists’ mob assembled that day was incited by the sitting president, a criminal who broke his oath of office, doing more to damage democracy than any foreign enemy of the United States.

I want to express my thanks to the Capitol police officers who protected our nation’s Capitol last year, against all odds.

Thanks to their courage, government by the people, of the people and for the people continues today. The flag of American democracy still waves.

People are also reading…

John Gatchell

Helena

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote for character, skills

Vote for character, skills

Between Austin Knudsen and Elsie Arntzen, Montana is in a real pickle. Maybe it is time voters stop voting for people because of the letter "D…

'Degradation factor' isn't fraud

'Degradation factor' isn't fraud

State Rep. Brad Tschida and a few citizens counted mail-ballot envelopes hoping to demonstrate voter fraud in Missoula. Their results were int…

Montana March for Life is Jan. 14

Montana March for Life is Jan. 14

On Dec. 1, the U.S. Supreme Court heard the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case. This is the first case in 30 years to directly …

The power of a renegade

The power of a renegade

So here we are, confronting this reality. Helena attached to a Congressional District comprised otherwise of most of eastern Montana, from Bil…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News