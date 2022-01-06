Remembering the officers who defended US Capitol

Today (Jan. 6) is the anniversary of the terrorist attack on the Capitol of the United States, a failed attempt by Trump supporters whose success would have destroyed America’s greatest achievement, democracy.

Today is a day to remember and thank those brave Capitol police officers — without backup — who blocked the brutal assassins of democracy who came armed to attack the vice president and Congress of the United States. They planned to stop elected officials from carrying out their constitutional duties, the beating heart of American democracy.

The terrorists’ mob assembled that day was incited by the sitting president, a criminal who broke his oath of office, doing more to damage democracy than any foreign enemy of the United States.

I want to express my thanks to the Capitol police officers who protected our nation’s Capitol last year, against all odds.

Thanks to their courage, government by the people, of the people and for the people continues today. The flag of American democracy still waves.

John Gatchell

Helena

