Montana POW/MIA Awareness Association has a strong reputation of service to our community. Since 2015, we have worked to fulfill the Wreaths Across America mission: Remember the fallen. Honor those that serve and their families, and Teach the next generation about the value of freedom. Similar observances remembering and honoring servicemen and women both living and long gone, were held in all 50 states and coincided with the ceremony held December 14, at Arlington National Cemetery.
We appreciate the outpouring of support from wonderful individuals, organizations and businesses for supplies, services that helped coordinate this event and everyone who spread the word. 82 people attended the ceremony at Helena Armed Forces Reserve Center auditorium.
Wilson Logistics Transportation delivered almost 800 wreaths, Boy Scout Troop 207 posted the Colors, and placed 44 white carnations in the Gold Star remembrance wreath. Volunteers presented wreaths with Brigadier General Jeffrey Ireland. Sarah and Terry provided outstanding music. Then, Sarah sounded taps before the first veterans’ wreath was placed at Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Harrison – center circle. Everyone played a part.
All are welcome to help retire wreaths at noon Saturday, January 18.
Linda Juvik
Location coordinator
Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Harrison
