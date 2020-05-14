Remembering Ron Marlenee
Remembering Ron Marlenee

In 1980, I met Ron Marlenee when he traveled through Big Sandy for a meeting with local residents. I was then editor of the Big Sandy Mountaineer, my first job after college graduation.

After the meeting, Ron and I had a pleasant chat, and later Ron’s chief of staff called and offered me the job of press secretary. I got to D.C. in 1981. Seven years later, I departed D.C. as Ron’s chief of staff to serve as his 1988 campaign manager. During those eight years Ron Marlenee served as a real-world, real-time, real-life instructor with a candor and swagger no longer in style.

Ron passed on April 26. He had a devilish sense of humor, a rock-solid sense of loyalty, and he was true to his vision of Montana. He was a hard charger who knew what he stood for, and stood strongly for it.

Ron was a straight-shooter, a bluntly candid, old school farmer from Scobey who told you exactly what he thought. He was fiercely devoted to Montana, and every day in Congress he fought hard for Montana.

Ron leaves behind a great many former colleagues, staffers and friends. I am honored to count myself among them.

Glenn Marx

Helena

