Remembering Pam Dorrington

While looking through my sister Pam’s belongings, I found an essay she wrote in high school about her future aspirations. In the essay she stated, “I plan on attending MSU and majoring in languages, specifically Russian and German. I hope to become good enough to be an interpreter or translator.” In high school she studied Latin, German and Russian.

Over the years every time I thought of Pam it was with a deep sense of sorrow and emptiness. Now, after the events of this past week, when I think of Pam or look at her picture I think of her not as the victim of a heinous crime but as the beautiful, kind, witty, intelligent, wonderful person she was. It is my hope with this letter that everyone who knew Pam, knew of her, or was somehow touched by her will think of her in this way. This is the legacy I believe Pam would have wanted.