Remember those who voted against bill

What's in the infrastructure bill the Senate just passed?

For Montana, commercial time exemptions for ranchers hauling livestock, a big issue for ranchers trucking cattle to market and slaughter.

There is $225 million to upgrade Montana bridges, nearly $144 million for Montana airports, and $2.8 billion for Montana roads. The bill spends $300 million on drinking water projects along the Hi-Line and $100 million on the Milk River Irrigation Project that supplies water to Montana farms and communities for more than 300 miles.

Both Sen. Daines and Rep. Rosendale voted against this bill.

Remember that if they show up for any ribbon cuttings or celebrations for the improvements as Daines did for the Butte Veterans Home he voted against.

And remember that at the ballot box.

Janet Andrew

Helena

