 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Remember the Oath Breakers
2 comments

Remember the Oath Breakers

  • 2
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

Remember the names, Matt Rosendale and Steve Daines, the oath breakers from Montana, who sacrificed their souls in support of overturning the 2020 presidential election. They broke their oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States in a fair and free election.

It seems like only some of the votes are in doubt, as they readily take their places in the government, disputing only votes for "the other person." I guess the vote is fair only if a Republicans wins. After spreading wild and unsubstantiated accusations that the election was somehow fraudulent, Republicans now claim that they cannot support a time-honored democratic election because so many people believe their lies.

These accusations have been through the U.S. courts, every case thrown out due to lack of evidence. Montana has a proud history of individual freedom and fair voting practices, until now. I will remember these oath breakers in the future, call upon business leaders to avoid donating to their campaigns, and for residents to boycott business who help promote such rude and un-American activities. Montana is better than this.

Marie Bourgeois

Helena

2 comments
4
1
0
0
2

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shame on Gianforte
Letters

Shame on Gianforte

The Geek governor doesn’t give a damn about Montana as he couldn’t wait to get rid of the mask mandate keeping the virus numbers down in Monta…

Republicans have two options
Letters

Republicans have two options

I, like most people, was appalled by the rioters taking over the U.S. Capitol building. Violence. All to stop a ceremonial process of counting…

Daines breaches oath of office
Letters

Daines breaches oath of office

Sen. Daines, I was dismayed that you joined U.S. senators planning to challenge the formal certification of electoral votes when Congress meet…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News