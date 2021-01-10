Remember the Oath Breakers

Remember the names, Matt Rosendale and Steve Daines, the oath breakers from Montana, who sacrificed their souls in support of overturning the 2020 presidential election. They broke their oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States in a fair and free election.

It seems like only some of the votes are in doubt, as they readily take their places in the government, disputing only votes for "the other person." I guess the vote is fair only if a Republicans wins. After spreading wild and unsubstantiated accusations that the election was somehow fraudulent, Republicans now claim that they cannot support a time-honored democratic election because so many people believe their lies.

These accusations have been through the U.S. courts, every case thrown out due to lack of evidence. Montana has a proud history of individual freedom and fair voting practices, until now. I will remember these oath breakers in the future, call upon business leaders to avoid donating to their campaigns, and for residents to boycott business who help promote such rude and un-American activities. Montana is better than this.

Marie Bourgeois

Helena

