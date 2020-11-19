 Skip to main content
Remember Sen. Graham's 2016 tweet?
Remember Sen. Graham's 2016 tweet?

"Like most Americans I have confidence in our democracy and election system. ... Mr. Trump is doing the party and the country a great disservice by continuing to suggest the outcome of this election is out of his hands and ‘rigged’ against him. If he loses, it will not be because the system is ‘rigged’ but because he failed as a candidate.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., criticized President Donald Trump on Oct. 19, 2016, for remarks he had made in the final presidential debate for claiming the presidential election would be rigged in 2016.

If you don't remember this, you are not alone – Sen. Graham does not, either ...

Sandy Koeckritz

Wolf Creek

