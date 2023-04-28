"This member did not accede to the order of the speaker to come to order and finally to clear the floor and instead encouraged the continuation of the disruption of this body, placing legislators, staff and even our pages at risk of harm.”

Really? A bunch of people in the gallery saying "Let her speak." And all you Republicans are afraid of her?

You might want to remember Republican Jeannette Rankin, the first woman congressperson period and from Montana.

She spoke to integrity of beliefs and that was why you voted her in.

Rankin repeatedly sought recognition, but Speaker Sam Rayburn of Texas declared her out of order and other members called for her to sit down. Still others approached her on the floor, trying to convince her to either vote for the war or abstain altogether. During the roll call, Rankin voted no ... amid “a chorus of hisses and boos.” "... Rankin’s no vote sparked immediate and intense condemnation." "I voted my convictions and redeemed my campaign pledges,” she told her constituents.

She told friends. “I have nothing left but my integrity.”

All she wanted was for women to vote ... and no war. Of course you'd take away their vote too ...

Karl Milhon,

Helena