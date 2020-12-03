Religion was important to Founding Fathers

Times are strange at this point in time as many states lock down the country. In California strip clubs are allowed open while churches are told they cannot meet, which seems strange to me.

I wonder how many folks have quoted the First Amendment to the Constitution about the separation of church and state and have used this to get God out of schools or any public place.

Now how important was religion to the Founding Fathers of this country, only a little or a lot? After setting the limits on each branch of government, they began to set personal rights for the citizens.

Pull out your copy of the Constitution and turn to the First Amendment. What is the first thing listed?

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof…”

After this, freedom of speech, then the press, again peaceably to assemble, then to petition the government …

How important did the founders believe freedom of religion is? Well, we list the most important first, so it was very important. Once the most important is gone, they will go down the line until all rights are taken away. Then like China we shall be.

Sincerely,