 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Reliable vs. loose cannon

  • 0

Both candidates for the Public Service Commission are from the Flathead Valley and are probably better known there than in other parts of the PSC district.

The candidates, John Repke and Dr. Annie Bukacek, couldn’t be more opposite in qualifications or temperament.

Calm, competent John Repke has a deep business background. He has the financial management skills to readily analyze a utility rate request. He thoroughly understands the PSC’s purpose to keep utility services affordable, reliable and sustainable. Most importantly he has a clear concept of how to implement that responsibility. Repke has the skills and experience to do the job.

Bukacek has no background, experience or education to decide complex regulatory issues.

She is best known for her strident anti-choice beliefs on abortion and her opposition to commonsense measures to combat COVID.

People are also reading…

As a member of the Flathead County Board of Health, she wasn’t simply outspoken, she was downright disruptive in asserting her nonnegotiable demands on the board until her abrupt departure only two years into her term.

Incredibly, Bukacek has made it clear that if she is elected, she will continue her medical practice as owner of Hosanna Healthcare in Kalispell, while pocketing her full taxpayer-funded salary of $112,000 a year.

“Dr. Annie” is not only NOT a fit for the PSC, but by her past record, she would make the Montana PSC more dysfunctional than it already is. Reliable Repke is a far better choice than Loose Cannon Annie.

Bob Brown,

Whitefish

0 Comments
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote to protect women’s rights

Vote to protect women’s rights

Vote for Ingrid Gustafson to protect our constitutional rights; vote against LR-131 to protect women’s rights; vote for Democrats to save our democracy.

Study platforms, then decide

Study platforms, then decide

When voting for a legislator, you’re simultaneously supporting that candidate’s political party platform. Your legislator can write bills and …

Vote for privacy and freedom

Vote for privacy and freedom

We — Jill Cohenour, Kim Abbott, Mary Ann Dunwell, Mary Caferro, Janet Ellis, and Melissa Romano — are pro-choice Democrats running for House and Senate seats in the Helena area.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News