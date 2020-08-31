 Skip to main content
Release back-to-work plan for state employees
Release back-to-work plan for state employees

Dear Mr. Gov. Bullock, please give the people of Montana your return to work plan for state employees. Schools are told to have a plan, businesses must have a plan and the disabled people which I work with must have a care plan. We drive by the Capitol and other state buildings and see very few cars. We are told state employees can stay home if they want. But I have spoken to families of state employees and they say their mom or dad don't have to go back to work until after Christmas. Please give us the return back to work plan, whether it be four employees at a time or whatever you want. Even teachers were told to show up for work this week or bring in a doctor's release order. We are all trying to do our part, wearing masks and working. Thank you Mr. Gov. for your time.

Lowell Bartels

East Helena

