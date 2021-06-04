Rejection of Capitol riot commission is a travesty

On Jan. 6, I took my wife's car in to get new tires. It was a rare beautiful Montana winter day, sunny, calm and 60 degrees. So rather than wait in the shop, I took a lovely walk down side streets to sixth ward. There I noticed the next door neighbors' competing pro-Trump and anti-Trump flags that would later appear in an IR front page story. I took a picture and sent it in an email to my buddies with the caption "Montana Acrimony On Display."
On returning to the tire shop, I had just got in the car to return home when my brother from Arizona called. He said Trump supporters rallying against the certification of election results were taking it into the Capitol itself. I scoffed, "Wait a minute, Bill. I've been in that building 50 times. The security is so tight, especially since 9/11, it's a real hassle to go in. So that just can't be!"
We now know that 50 years from now, if history is still allowed to be factual, Jan. 6, 2021, will go down as the day of the Great Capitol Insurrection, then rivaled only by the 1814 British invasion of our hallowed seat of government.
Last week, Republican senators filibustered to reject a nonpartisan independent 9/11 style commission to determine how this could have happened and how to prevent future outrageous assaults on our democracy. The vote was 54 to 35 in favor of the commission, but the commission was rejected because Senate rules required 60 votes for passage. Your Sen. Daines was among the 35 "no" votes.
As a result of this travesty, we will never have a widely accepted expose of the what, why and how the insurrection took place, so essential to avoiding future violent attacks. Now we are relegated to congressional investigations in the Democrat controlled House. As Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-Louisana), one of the few non Trump sycophantic Republicans with a backbone who voted for the independent commission, said in essence, "Would you rather have the research done by a committee appointed by Nancy Pelosi, or by one that is selected in a bipartisan manner and independent of Congress?"
The power drunk Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell (who earlier said Trump was to blame for the riot) shamelessly explains that the independent commission would be bad for Republicans in the 2022 and 2024 elections. He doesn't need another reason.
If you are among the many thousands of Montanans who apparently believe the Big Lie that the election was stolen and that the Capitol insurrection was merely some perverted form of "tourism" or that it was just no big deal, now is the time to do a serious gut check. Its not one bit hyperbolic to say our democracy depends on it.
Bob Pyfer
Helena