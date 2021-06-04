Rejection of Capitol riot commission is a travesty

On Jan. 6, I took my wife's car in to get new tires. It was a rare beautiful Montana winter day, sunny, calm and 60 degrees. So rather than wait in the shop, I took a lovely walk down side streets to sixth ward. There I noticed the next door neighbors' competing pro-Trump and anti-Trump flags that would later appear in an IR front page story. I took a picture and sent it in an email to my buddies with the caption "Montana Acrimony On Display."

On returning to the tire shop, I had just got in the car to return home when my brother from Arizona called. He said Trump supporters rallying against the certification of election results were taking it into the Capitol itself. I scoffed, "Wait a minute, Bill. I've been in that building 50 times. The security is so tight, especially since 9/11, it's a real hassle to go in. So that just can't be!"

We now know that 50 years from now, if history is still allowed to be factual, Jan. 6, 2021, will go down as the day of the Great Capitol Insurrection, then rivaled only by the 1814 British invasion of our hallowed seat of government.