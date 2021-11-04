Reject the false choice between science and freedoms

Could someone please explain the determined, often angry, reaction against vaccine and mask mandates? Look around. Ignore cable television and talk radio pundits. Find out the facts. COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are lower in states with mandates in place and higher in states like Montana where politicians have outlawed the mandates.

Science is not a belief system. Religions are. We need both for a full life. In fact, as it turns out, during this pandemic, we need both for lives of normal lengths.

Like many rules and regulations vaccine and mask mandates are designed to protect me and others from being contaminated by you. It’s called “for the greater good.” Your freedom to choose not to be vaccinated and avoid wearing a mask must be sacrificed “for the greater good” of all others including me.

As much as you might need or want to, you can’t defecate on the street. It’s against the law to drive while intoxicated. All of your freedoms end where your actions could harm others. It’s a fundamental, quite simple, reality of living in communities of others.

It is time to elect new politicians who understand that reality.

Galen McKibben

Helena

