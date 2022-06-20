Reject firearm promotion

Firearm availability and prevalence is causing our national firearm problem. Locally, Montana continues as a national leader in households with guns and, consequently, in suicide by firearm and per capita firearm violence. Rather than imagining that more firearms in more places is somehow beneficial, we need to take action to limit access and reduce prevalence of firearms throughout our state and nation. Unfortunately, our Republican Legislature and governor have been promoting easier and more widespread firearm carry by the general public with complete disregard for the risk this permission might pose. Concealed carry by permit for select individuals is bad enough. Allowing almost anyone to carry a gun in public areas, openly or concealed, is just irrational firearm promotion. How bad does firearm violence have to get before the message is clear that easy access to firearms and promoting firearms leads to increased lethal acts by those with impulse control, faulty judgment, paranoia or anger management issues? Everyone is a “responsible gun owner” until they aren’t. For those who have not gotten the message, the message is that with more firearms in more places and hands we will see more regrettable firearm violence and mass shootings.