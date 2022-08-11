Reject candidates with an R behind their name

Greg Gianforte is undermining the citizens of Montana. His Montana Supreme Court request to overturn the longstanding Armstrong decision protecting access to pre-viability abortion as a way to silence Montanan voters. After Kansas soundly defeated an anti-abortion ballot measure, Gianforte wants the Montana state Legislature to restrict our health care and privacy rights.

My personal experience with pre-viability medical care was my wife’s ectopic pregnancy almost ending her life. Living in eastern Montana with limited rural medical care resulted in a 70-mile ambulance ride to Glasgow where she arrived with no blood pressure. There a doctor took immediate action terminating an unviable pregnancy saving my wife’s life.

Past actions by Gianforte’s and his fellow Rs are a true indicator of future behavior. Gianforte’s Supreme Court request demonstrates his leaning to organize Montanans in a society where the government is ruled by leaders who control citizen lives; citizens who then are not allowed to disagree. Gianforte’s behavior of undermining the electorate is a clear demonstration of fascism.

I suggest sending Gianforte and our legislators a message by soundly rejecting the candidates with R behind their name. The Rs on the ballot WILL Restrict, Remove, and Reduce our medical decisions.

Mike Dyrdahl,

Helena