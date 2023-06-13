In response to radical right's takeover of the Montana and national Republican parties and their cult following of the former president: How many and what types of sins have already been committed in the names of freedom and justice?

This is the question asked in 1830 by the genius French writer Honore’ de Balzac in his novel, "An Episode Under the Terror."

Balzac wrote his novel in reaction to the 1789 French Revolution and its subsequent "Reign of Terror" in which approximately 17,000 people were officially executed and perhaps another 10,000 died in prison absent a trial. Those who understand Balzac’s warning should also dread where our nation is careening.

If Republican Party leaders continue failing in directing their followers down the path of democracy, nonviolence, science, facts, fairness and equity, our democratic constitutional republic will likely not survive. There exists a real possibility of us devolving into a new "Reign of Horror" under a fascist state. Republican leaders must summon the courage to speak the truth regarding the former president, his radical followers and recent indictment.

Jeff Havens,

Helena