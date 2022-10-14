Regulations are not 'top down'

In the recent article County Commission candidate Dallas opined that new zoning regulations were "top down." I was a member of the City/County Planning Board during development of the growth policy which the new regulations implement and attended numerous open houses and public hearings which were well attended. The County Commission put its consideration of the regulations on hold while a specially appointed committee of stakeholders considered whether the 10-acre minimum lot size was appropriate. Provisions were made to create smaller lots if public health and safety issues could be adequately mitigated. It is not "one size fits all." It can be tailored to the site. This was not a "top down" process. The public had abundant opportunity to participate at all stages.