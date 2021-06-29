Registered dietitian supports HB 235

As a registered dietitian nutritionist, and president of the Montana Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, much of my life is centered around food and I often provide counsel on how to improve nutrition for children. It is no secret that fruit and vegetables provide numerous health benefits and can help to reduce the prevalence of many chronic diseases. It is also no secret that increasing fruit and vegetable intake can cost more money, a challenge for the thousands of Montana families utilizing SNAP to make ends meet.

The Double SNAP Dollars bill (HB 235), introduced in the 2021 Montana Legislature, would have made it easier for Montanans to access fruits and vegetables by providing $95,000 in state funding to expand Montana’s Double SNAP Dollars program. Despite bipartisan support in the Legislature, Gov. Greg Gianforte chose to veto this bill. It is disappointing the governor missed this opportunity to expand the Double SNAP Dollars program to new communities across our state, helping to increase the buying power of fruits and vegetables for more SNAP participants in Montana.

While the Double SNAP Dollars program will continue to operate at locations across the state, I call on Gianforte and Montana’s lawmakers to identify other opportunities to support the health and nutrition of all Montana families.

Rochelle Davies

Billings

