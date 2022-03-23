 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reminder to local voters. There is an upcoming May 3, School and Special Purpose District Election. Voters will select trustees for school board, volunteer fire districts, water and/or sewer districts, and other special purpose districts. Ballots may also include questions such as levies.

This is an all mail-in ballot election. You can expect to receive your election ballot shortly after April 18.

Register to vote today. Make your voice heard! Fill out a Montana voter registration form and mail it to your local elections office today! bit.ly/3GXgMbo.

Make sure your voter registration is active and accurate. Check your voter registration at MyVoterPageMT.com.

Mark your calendar: the League of Women Voters of Helena with YWCA and Montana Women Vote are hosting an online school board candidate webinar forum on April 11 starting at 6:30 p.m. Register for the event at lclibrary.libcal.com/event/8929060 (Tell your friends to watch).

Remember, register to vote early as late registration which requires in-person registration starts April 5 and ends at noon on May 2. With the new 2021 law, there is no in-person registration on Election Day, May 3.

Rebecca Johnson,

Montana City

