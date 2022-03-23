Reminder to local voters. There is an upcoming May 3, School and Special Purpose District Election. Voters will select trustees for school board, volunteer fire districts, water and/or sewer districts, and other special purpose districts. Ballots may also include questions such as levies.

This is an all mail-in ballot election. You can expect to receive your election ballot shortly after April 18.

Register to vote today. Make your voice heard! Fill out a Montana voter registration form and mail it to your local elections office today! bit.ly/3GXgMbo.

Make sure your voter registration is active and accurate. Check your voter registration at MyVoterPageMT.com.

Mark your calendar: the League of Women Voters of Helena with YWCA and Montana Women Vote are hosting an online school board candidate webinar forum on April 11 starting at 6:30 p.m. Register for the event at lclibrary.libcal.com/event/8929060 (Tell your friends to watch).

Remember, register to vote early as late registration which requires in-person registration starts April 5 and ends at noon on May 2. With the new 2021 law, there is no in-person registration on Election Day, May 3.

Rebecca Johnson,

Montana City

