 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Regarding two fine young women
0 comments

Regarding two fine young women

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

Dear editor, parents and Helena community,

We were in Helena for Valentine’s Day weekend and our anniversary when we experienced a surprise treat from two fine young women. After finishing our meal at the Mediterranean Grill on Saturday, Feb. 13, our waitress brought a beautiful dessert to our table. We had not requested it and asked where it had come from. We thought someone at the Mediterranean might have known it was our anniversary and sent it as a gift. To our surprise, the dessert had been sent by two young women at the table next to us. We thanked them, of course, but were really curious about why they would have sent a dessert to two older people (we are in our 70s) who were complete strangers. So, we went to the table, at a proper distance, and had a visit. These two beautiful young women are seniors at a Helena High School. We do not know them, but we were so impressed and pleased to have met such fine, thoughtful, generous people. They said they thought we were “cute.” That didn’t hurt our feelings. We had a good laugh and were still curious. How many high school seniors do you think would do such a sweet and thoughtful thing? Some might think about it, but how many would actually do it?

To the parents of these darling young women and the community that have raised and supported them – we salute you. The future is in good hands.

All the very best,

Gregg and Pat Holt

Great Falls

0 comments
4
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Informed voting matters
Letters

Informed voting matters

Recently Steve Daines has been criticized for the way he voted on the impeachment. It would be better to look at the way we voted. If you trul…

Still standing with Dr. Weiner
Letters

Still standing with Dr. Weiner

I have been cancer-free since 2018. I remain steadfastly in support of Dr. Tom Weiner, despite allegations of wrongdoing attributed to him by …

A comfortable governor
Letters

A comfortable governor

I see that Gov. Gianforte supports outlawing physician-assisted suicide. He worries that keeping it legal would send the wrong message.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News