Regarding two fine young women

We were in Helena for Valentine’s Day weekend and our anniversary when we experienced a surprise treat from two fine young women. After finishing our meal at the Mediterranean Grill on Saturday, Feb. 13, our waitress brought a beautiful dessert to our table. We had not requested it and asked where it had come from. We thought someone at the Mediterranean might have known it was our anniversary and sent it as a gift. To our surprise, the dessert had been sent by two young women at the table next to us. We thanked them, of course, but were really curious about why they would have sent a dessert to two older people (we are in our 70s) who were complete strangers. So, we went to the table, at a proper distance, and had a visit. These two beautiful young women are seniors at a Helena High School. We do not know them, but we were so impressed and pleased to have met such fine, thoughtful, generous people. They said they thought we were “cute.” That didn’t hurt our feelings. We had a good laugh and were still curious. How many high school seniors do you think would do such a sweet and thoughtful thing? Some might think about it, but how many would actually do it?