Refusing to wear a mask makes you a jerk

We have the "right" to bear arms. But do we have the "right" to randomly wave our guns in peoples' faces? Do we have the "right" to then pull the trigger because we believe our gun is not loaded? I believe most people would find this behavior to be irresponsible at best and more likely criminal. Yet by refusing to wear a mask and socially distance, you may unknowing be using your body as a weapon. Are you so self-centered that wearing a simple mask is too much to do to protect your fellow Montanans? Not wearing a mask doesn't make you "patriotic," a good Republican or macho -- it makes you a jerk.