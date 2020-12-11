 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Refusing to wear a mask makes you a jerk
0 comments

Refusing to wear a mask makes you a jerk

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

We have the "right" to bear arms. But do we have the "right" to randomly wave our guns in peoples' faces? Do we have the "right" to then pull the trigger because we believe our gun is not loaded? I believe most people would find this behavior to be irresponsible at best and more likely criminal. Yet by refusing to wear a mask and socially distance, you may unknowing be using your body as a weapon. Are you so self-centered that wearing a simple mask is too much to do to protect your fellow Montanans? Not wearing a mask doesn't make you "patriotic," a good Republican or macho -- it makes you a jerk.

Bethalee Schoyen

Helena

0 comments
5
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden must change his rhetoric
Letters

Biden must change his rhetoric

The Democrat candidate for president of the United States has spent the last several months calling for unity among the people of this country…

What keeps me up at night
Letters

What keeps me up at night

In the IR on 11/13/2020, Steve Daines states, “the election is not yet settled”. He was supportive of the President’s lawsuits against assumed…

Bring back Dr. Weiner
Letters

Bring back Dr. Weiner

I am thinking about all those who are trying to make it through the Christmas season, the COVID epidemic, and fighting cancer. I'm thinking ab…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News