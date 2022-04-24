Reform the insurance industry

The insurance industry needs to be regulated. As Congress looks for solutions to improve healthcare, there needs to be focus on insurance companies “fail first” policies. My son nearly died while his healthcare team fought the insurance company and jumped through their hoops trying to get him the care that he desperately needed. They required a “fail first” approach, refusing to pay for treatments that his doctors recommended until he failed less expensive medications. Ultimately, his insurance company decided his treatment rather than his trained and experienced medical team. I nearly lost my son during this horrific time. We lost precious time and by the time he was “allowed” to have more advanced treatments, it was too late. He needed an intense and life altering surgery to save his life.
The mental health toll and trauma of such a debilitating and painful disease along with the complete agony of following a protocol that was likely to fail, will take years to overcome. As a mother, I struggle everyday thinking of what I could have done differently. How long will this unethical practice be acceptable? We need Congress to take a hard look at insurance reforms to spare others our experience.
People are also reading…
Mary Pierce,
Helena