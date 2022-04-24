Reform the insurance industry

The insurance industry needs to be regulated. As Congress looks for solutions to improve healthcare, there needs to be focus on insurance companies “fail first” policies. My son nearly died while his healthcare team fought the insurance company and jumped through their hoops trying to get him the care that he desperately needed. They required a “fail first” approach, refusing to pay for treatments that his doctors recommended until he failed less expensive medications. Ultimately, his insurance company decided his treatment rather than his trained and experienced medical team. I nearly lost my son during this horrific time. We lost precious time and by the time he was “allowed” to have more advanced treatments, it was too late. He needed an intense and life altering surgery to save his life.