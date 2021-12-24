Reflecting on Arntzen and other Republicans

It sure is nice to hear that Superintendent Artzen has so many friends and is a really nice person. That does not mean that she is a good boss. She says that she would like this not to be political, so politicians -- butt out.

It is time for the community to stand up for the schools and their employees. Why do they feel they are not getting the same level of support that they have in the past? Was it a conscious decision, or does something need to be done? If so, what is it? The superintendent job is a complex one that most of us would not be able to do, especially with our eyes closed. That they felt the need to send a letter of no confidence is significant.

To all those who are disenchanted with the current administration, I feel your pain. I was also in the depths of despair from 2017 through 2020. You will survive. Try not to become so entrenched in your opinion and blinkered that you refuse to listen to anyone else's viewpoint.

To point out that you are glad for Joe Manchin just proves how well this administration is doing! It is the way democracy is supposed to work where each senator/representative is allowed to vote and voice their conscience. I don't vote Republican because I don't want to "vote" for Mitch McConnell. He has no interest in me as a Montanan. Our elected Republicans never make a move without his approval. Steve Daines and Matt Rosendale, prove me wrong and vote against him someday -- please prove me wrong.

Connie Forbes

Helena

