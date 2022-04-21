Reevaluate relevance of laws

Kendall Cotton’s article (April 10) contained points that I wish our lawmakers would consider: we have many regulations that impinge upon a citizen’s right to choose.

Over the decades, lawmakers have passed legislation to guide society and provide a safer environment for us all. That legislation spans all sorts of activities, from spitting on the sidewalk to abortion.

It’s important to reevaluate the relevance of these laws. Lawmakers must consider the public’s right to make decisions for themselves without succumbing to the whims of special interest groups and businesses. Many of our less attractive laws have been created to enhance the financial standing of influential constituents, without the more pressing concerns of how the general public is impacted.

Conversely, there are many laws that were enacted in response to entities which have diminished the personal rights of people; those laws protect us from those who lack the scruples we should all expect from others.

Let’s remember that government is made up of us, the citizenry; and laws should be created to represent and protect the majority. Laws wouldn’t exist if everyone did their part and respected one another.

Let’s reevaluate our laws and actions regularly so we may improve our lives. Let’s also make sure that laws aren’t being passed for the solitary benefit of the few or for promoting one small group’s morality. (Cases in point: the added restrictions on marijuana sales after an overwhelming majority of voters made their decision and the discussions over abortion).

Rob Freistadt,

Helena

