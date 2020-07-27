Reelect Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen
Reelect Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen

Students should be our number one priority when it comes to education. That is exactly what Superintendent Arntzen has done. Her philosophy is, and always will be, students first!

Elsie is a mother, grandmother and retired teacher. She knows from firsthand experience what is best for the students of Montana, and that knowledge and passion have guided her decisions during her current term as our superintendent of public instruction.

Elsie has worked tirelessly to increase graduation rates, improve test scores and keep the schools accountable to the Montana taxpayers. As a retired teacher myself, I know how important these are for our children and their future.

I have known Elsie for several years, both as a friend and legislator. I have witnessed her dedication, hard work, passion and love for her students in the classroom. I know she has applied these same attributes as our superintendent. Please join me in voting to reelect Elsie Arntzen as our superintendent of public instruction. I have no doubt but what she will continue doing what is best for the students and taxpayers of Montana.

Rep. Peggy Webb, HD 43

Billings

