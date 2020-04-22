Reelect Rep. Robert Farris-Olsen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As residents of HD 79, we are excited about reelecting Rob Farris-Olsen to represent us.

Rob is the right kind of leader.

During his time in public service, Rob has demonstrated his thoughtfulness and care for Helena with every vote he takes. Even on the more controversial votes, Rob listens to all sides of the issue and makes informed decisions. He does not take that responsibility lightly, and understands that our system works best when our representatives listen to their constituents. Rob will continue using his compassion in the Legislature and work across the aisle to move Montana forward.

We are also supporting Rob because he understands the need to make Montana a place that supports our young families. Like Rob, we have a young family that will go through our public school system. Rob’s current endorsement by Montana Federation of Public Employees, and his Helena public education, are just a few indications that he will always work to protect our public education system.

These are just a few reasons that we’re supporting Rob for reelection, and we hope that you will do the same.

Tim Metcalfe

Helena

