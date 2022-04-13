Reelect Rep. Marta Bertoglio

Jefferson County residents have an important decision to make in this coming primary election on June 7. As a former four-term legislator from Clancy, I’m supporting the reelection of our proven state Rep. Marta Bertoglio from Montana City. Marta grew up in Deer Lodge and clearly understands and supports our rural Montana values. She’s a devoted wife and mother and is a strong pro-life supporter. As an Air Force Academy graduate, she served our country honorably, is proudly patriotic and unreservedly supports our Second Amendment rights to keep and bear arms. She founded and operates a successful real estate company and can relate to the many small business owners in Jefferson County. As our representative she’s established herself as a key legislator playing important roles in helping rebuild Montana under Gov. Gianforte’s leadership. She’s a practical problem-solver who studies issues carefully, listens to her constituents and makes well-thought out and principled decisions. Marta is fiscally conservative and takes seriously her responsibility to be an excellent steward of taxpayer funds. Finally, she’s upfront, honest and has no hidden agendas. Please join me in supporting and voting to reelect our principled conservative Marta.