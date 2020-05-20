Reelect Rep. Julie Dooling

I want to let voters know about an honorable State Legislator, Rep. Julie Dooling. I called Julie to help me with some legislation that had an impact on my small business and a segment of other small businesses across the State. I'm not in her district yet she generously gave her time help us. She attended a meeting that allowed us to vocalize the impact this legislation would have on our businesses. She listened, took action and represented us. She attended the committee meetings, testified, advocated and genuinely represented us. She demonstrated strong intellectual leadership. She represents her constituency but also the rights of everyone in our State.