Reelect Justice Ingrid Gustafson

Like Justice Ingrid Gustafson, after practicing law in a general practice, I became a district judge. After 15 years on the district bench, I was appointed by Gov. Judy Martz as a justice of the Montana Supreme Court.

In my judicial career I learned that courtroom experience, where all kinds of cases are heard, is extremely valuable. It is especially valuable on the Supreme Court, which reviews the decisions of the various district courts. Political experience is of little, if any, value.

The judiciary is an equal branch of our Montana government separate from the Legislature and the governor. In order to make the system work, it is essential that that our judges, including the Supreme Court justices, are independent and not beholden to, or biased in favor of any particular ideology. It is critical that a justice consider each case fairly, considering the law and not considering if a litigant is rich or poor, businessman or consumer, male or female or popular or unpopular. And, the Montana Constitution governs the law in Montana. The Constitution may be changed by the citizens, but unless or until it is, it is the basic law, and Justice Gustafson faithfully follows it.

Justice Gustafson has proven time and again, over many years, that she follows the law and makes fair and unbiased decisions. She will continue to do.

She should be reelected to continue her good work. I was born in Montana, I have always lived here, and I want and need a fair and unbiased Supreme Court. I am going to vote for Justice Ingrid Gustafson and I urge others to do so also.

Honorable John Warner, Supreme Court justice, retired

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0