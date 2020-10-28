 Skip to main content
Reelect Edie McClafferty
Reelect Edie McClafferty

Please vote for Edie McClafferty and send her back to the Montana state Senate. Edie is a legislator who serves her constituents with integrity, honesty and compassion. Edie works well across the aisle in a bipartisan manner on legislation that helps hard-working Montanans. As a public school teacher, Edie McClafferty champions youth mental health and understands firsthand the emotional challenges that today’s youth face, especially in a pandemic. As a state representative, it was an honor to work with Edie on various pieces of mental health legislation. She was a driving force behind a mental health mobile crisis response bill that made its way through the House and Senate, over the finish line, and signed into law. Several communities are already benefiting from that legislation. Please vote Edie McClafferty for Senate District 38 to continue her great work for Montanans. Thank you.

Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell

House District 84

Helena

