Reelect Amy Reeves

I strongly encourage voters in Lewis and Clark County to keep Amy Reeves as our treasurer/clerk and recorder. She gets the numbers right and her offices are well-run. Amy has the experience and ability to keep this office running well. She is willing to innovate and improve operations and service as her budget allows.
She is also our election administrator. No election that involves tens of thousands of people will be flawless, but her counts are correct. You can ignore any goofy people who try to convince you otherwise. Vote for Amy Reeves — treasurer/clerk and recorder.
Mark Mackin,
Helena