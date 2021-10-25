 Skip to main content
Reed will improve where we live
Reed will improve where we live

Having elected officials who are our neighbors and know our city is at the heart of improving where we live. That’s why I’m asking you to vote for Melinda Leonard Reed for city commissioner.

Reed has the qualifications to represent and improve our community at every turn of her professional career. She’s served others through international organizations (such as Mercy Corps., where people help communities in economic, environmental, social and political transition and instabilities). Though she worked abroad, she brought her expertise back to Helena where she served as executive director for The Friendship Center. She also served as interim city manager in 2020 during the early days of COVID. While Reed is the only woman running for a commission seat, that isn’t why I’m asking for your vote. She’s an experienced professional who listens, brings people together on divisive issues, and knows how to skillfully work through periods of transition.

Our city is growing and Reed will find ways to provide high quality city services while finding sustainable solutions to our housing affordability issues. Her vision is clear for our city, our public lands, our small businesses and the future of Helena.

Please vote for Melinda Leonard Reed.

Chelsia Rice

Helena

