Reed is ready to roll up her sleeves for Helena

Melinda Reed is the voice Helenans need on our City Commission. As a 17-year-old high school student who has lived in Helena my whole life, I believe the values I've learned growing up in our community are reflected in the priorities of Reed's campaign. Citizens of all generations deserve a sustainable future in our city. That means keeping our city parks taken care of, updating aging infrastructure, and addressing housing affordability.

I'm a senior in high school and it's likely I'll be living somewhere entirely different next year while pursuing higher education. If young people like myself are to have a future back here in Helena -- being able to return to our hometown and not suffer from massive housing prices, development of our treasured green spaces, and dated infrastructure -- it is urgent that these issues are addressed by a pragmatic, thoughtful City Commission.

That's why I'm most confident in the leadership, vision and dedication of Melinda Reed. While I may still be too young to vote, I implore you to use your vote wisely and consider the needs of young folks too. Give your support to Melinda -- she's ready to roll up her sleeves for all Helenans on day one.

Isaac Nehring

Helena

