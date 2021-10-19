 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reed is ready to roll up her sleeves for Helena
0 comments

Reed is ready to roll up her sleeves for Helena

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

Melinda Reed is the voice Helenans need on our City Commission. As a 17-year-old high school student who has lived in Helena my whole life, I believe the values I've learned growing up in our community are reflected in the priorities of Reed's campaign. Citizens of all generations deserve a sustainable future in our city. That means keeping our city parks taken care of, updating aging infrastructure, and addressing housing affordability.

I'm a senior in high school and it's likely I'll be living somewhere entirely different next year while pursuing higher education. If young people like myself are to have a future back here in Helena -- being able to return to our hometown and not suffer from massive housing prices, development of our treasured green spaces, and dated infrastructure -- it is urgent that these issues are addressed by a pragmatic, thoughtful City Commission.

That's why I'm most confident in the leadership, vision and dedication of Melinda Reed. While I may still be too young to vote, I implore you to use your vote wisely and consider the needs of young folks too. Give your support to Melinda -- she's ready to roll up her sleeves for all Helenans on day one.

Isaac Nehring

Helena

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

We want our doctor back
Letters

We want our doctor back

One year ago, the lives of countless Helenans were changed in a shocking and incomprehensible way. We lost access to the most competent, profe…

Vote for Steve Allen
Letters

Vote for Steve Allen

Hello to my Helena neighbors, my family and I don’t live directly within the city limits of Helena. However, every decision made at the commis…

Supporting Troy McGee
Letters

Supporting Troy McGee

As I write this letter of support for Troy McGee, I reflected on all the words used to describe his character: humility, tactful, integrity, w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News