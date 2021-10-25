Reed brings a missing perspective to city commission

Melinda Reed has my vote for Helena City Commission. Melinda is the only working mother running for commission. We need our commission to reflect the diversity of Helena, and Melinda brings a missing perspective.

As a working parent, I support candidates like Melinda who will ensure Helena remains a wonderful place for my kids to grow up. Melinda supports continued protection, preservation and improvement of our open lands so they remain an asset for generations to come. Melinda also will continue the work to build safe sidewalk and street networks, so our children can walk and bike safely to school, parks and other activities.

As a professional, it is so important we elect candidates like Melinda, who understand the need for workforce housing. It is harder and harder for working Helanans to rent or buy a home. Our businesses struggle to attract and retain talent because workers cannot find places to live. Melinda is the candidate who will fund Helena’s housing trust and collaborate with Helena’s housing partners.