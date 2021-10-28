Redistricting panel should not be shy of political competitiveness

Whether we’re cheering on our favorite NFL team on Sunday afternoon or our kids under the Friday night lights, Montanans appreciate good competition.
Unless you’re Attorney General Austin Knudsen. In a letter to the Montana’s Districting and Apportionment Commission, the commission charged with drawing our new congressional map, Knudsen said, “Forcing (the criteria of competitiveness) into redistricting would inappropriately politicize and undermine Montanans’ faith in what should be a nonpartisan process.”
This argument was parroted consistently at the Oct. 19 public meeting on the initial final nine maps. The suggestion that competitiveness is somehow undesirable is peculiar. The sentiment is quite the opposite of our experience as sports fans and suggests a prioritization of political interests over a fair state of play in our elections.
Competitiveness encourages participation and engagement. This is as true in sports as it is in our engagement with our uniquely American system of government. When there is an even playing field, with well-acknowledged rules, our state benefits from leaders who have to compete for our votes; ultimately, making them more ready to listen to voters instead of some deep pocketed lobbyist.
Montana leads the nation in pursuit of a fair districting processes as one of only 15 states that decides how to redraw congressional maps through an independent commission, rather than our state Legislature. The state’s Districting and Apportionment Commission is composed of two Democrats, two Republicans and one chairperson appointed by the Montana Supreme Court who presides over meetings and casts tie-breaking votes.
The arrangement encourages robust debate, the honest pursuit of consensus and common sense in bargaining how to redraw our district lines using census data. A body composed of equal parts one perspective and equal parts another provides peace of mind for those impacted by their decisions that the relative halfway mark between the two sides will serve all interests relatively well, without one side having outsized influence on the outcome.
The commission is tasked with a challenging decision: selecting a congressional map that is population equal, compact, contiguous and contains fair districts.
How can we ensure that the districts are fair?
By keeping communities of interest together, splitting counties or communities as seldom as possible, and not unduly favoring one political party over another. A competitive map ensures that one political party is not unduly favored over the other.
The notion that competitiveness works on the field, but is somehow not desirable in the mechanics of our democratic processes is one Montanans understand to be a false choice, propagated by individuals who want someone other than voters to pick our elected leaders.
Hans Abbey,
Billings