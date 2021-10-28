Redistricting panel should not be shy of political competitiveness

Whether we’re cheering on our favorite NFL team on Sunday afternoon or our kids under the Friday night lights, Montanans appreciate good competition.

Unless you’re Attorney General Austin Knudsen. In a letter to the Montana’s Districting and Apportionment Commission, the commission charged with drawing our new congressional map, Knudsen said, “Forcing (the criteria of competitiveness) into redistricting would inappropriately politicize and undermine Montanans’ faith in what should be a nonpartisan process.”

This argument was parroted consistently at the Oct. 19 public meeting on the initial final nine maps. The suggestion that competitiveness is somehow undesirable is peculiar. The sentiment is quite the opposite of our experience as sports fans and suggests a prioritization of political interests over a fair state of play in our elections.

Competitiveness encourages participation and engagement. This is as true in sports as it is in our engagement with our uniquely American system of government. When there is an even playing field, with well-acknowledged rules, our state benefits from leaders who have to compete for our votes; ultimately, making them more ready to listen to voters instead of some deep pocketed lobbyist.