Redefining responsible firearm ownership

Let us consider the social responsibility of firearm ownership. I believe it is time for firearm owners to expand their focus and recognize that responsible firearm ownership involves working to reduce overall firearm violence in their communities that occurs by illegal, accidental or suicidal intent. Responsible firearm owners must become concerned with the adverse impact of firearms owned by others.

That concern is best expressed by supporting regulations and legislation to address situations where individuals are endangering themselves or others with a firearm. Specifically, Montana is deficient in penalties for unsafe storage of firearms or a legal mechanism to temporarily disarm individuals with violent potential.

Responsible gun owners need to support these legislative actions which have been shown to make communities safer. Unsafe firearm storage that results in children and adolescents access should be unlawful. Concerned persons, the courts, or law enforcement should be able to initiate lawful firearm access restraining orders against individuals in stress, those depressed with self-harm intent, or persons with impulse control problems that pose a threat to others. The duties of responsible firearm owners must include support for regulations to address these important gaps in our Montana laws.

John Mott

Helena

