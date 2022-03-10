 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Red Cross needs volunteers, donors

red cross stockimage

Emergencies don’t take vacations. They don’t even take off nights and weekends.

But no matter when disasters strike, the compassion of Montana volunteers, blood donors and community partners help ensure that families never face crises alone.

The Red Cross mission wouldn’t be possible without these community heroes, and we are proud to honor their dedication in March during Red Cross Month.

Almost every day in Montana, Red Cross responds to a disaster, many right here in Lewis and Clark County. Our disaster volunteers are often some of the first on the scene, meeting families’ most immediate needs following a flood or a fire. Last year alone, we collected 41,000 units of lifesaving blood at 1,900 Montana blood drives and provide blood products to more than 30 hospitals and medical centers across the state.

On behalf of those we serve, we thank everyone who makes our lifesaving work possible in Helena, across the country and around the world.

You can join in their commitment during our Red Cross Month celebration by visiting montanaredcross.org to become a Red Cross volunteer, schedule an appointment to give blood or make a financial donation.

Thank you.

Randi Heigh,

Red Cross Board of Directors

Helena

