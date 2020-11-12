 Skip to main content
Recount votes in Senate race
Sen. Daines,

I too feel shenanigans are afoot regarding voters selecting Joe Biden as president-elect! How dare voters not reelect a man of such integrity as the current sitting president? That being said, with the aforementioned shenanigans, it only brings to bear the possibility that irregularities also occurred with your reelection… it seems a recount of the votes between you and Gov. Bullock is in order.

John Boughton

Helena

