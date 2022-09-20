Reconsider bringing puzzles back

I agree with your recent letter about making the changes to the paper. It sure would have been nice had you asked your readership what they would of liked to get rid of, since you got rid of over half of the comics. Also the LA Times is the worst crossword. Can't you bring back the other and what about the Cryptoquip? That is good for your brain. I also agree Zits is way better than Pearls Before Swine. That has never made sense. Would you reconsider at this point to bringing some things back?