Recognizing contractors for Helena runway project
0 comments

Recognizing contractors for Helena runway project

I'd like to thank Phil Drake for the nice article about the $10.8 million runway project at Helena Regional Airport. Unfortunately he didn't even mention the contractors that worked on the project. Without great coordination by Helena Sand & Gravel, Schellinger Construction and Bullock Construction, the project could have been delayed or worse. Contractors worked almost around-the-clock to get it done, laying down 275-degree asphalt. Local contractors hire local, and keep the money local, and have pride in the work they do. Kudos to the hard-working men and women who toil in the heat, cold and miserable elements to keep our infrastructure repaired.

David Smith

Helena

