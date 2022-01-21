 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recent overdoses are the tip of the iceberg

The Fentanyl Crisis has reached our community. The nine overdoses reported by the Lewis & Clark Sheriff’s Office are just the tip of the iceberg. Over 100,000 individuals died of drug overdoses in the United States last year. We are experiencing another form of a pandemic. The majority of the fentanyl is manufactured in Mexico with raw materials imported from China. The product is imported through our porous southern border.

Our young people are at risk. It is past the time we developed prevention and treatment programs. Please read the new book, “THE LEAST OF US, True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth” by Sam Quinones. Mr. Quinones has also written the New York Times bestseller, “Dreamland: The Tale of America’s Opioid Epidemic.” These two riveting books can educate us and give us a path to dealing with the very serious substance abuse problem we face.

Dr. Gary Mihelish, President

NAMI Helena

