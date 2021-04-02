Recall Gov. Gianforte

In his inaugural address, Joe Biden asked Americans to try to resolve differences with opposing political parties. Yet, how would you begin talking to Gov. Greg Gianforte, who is trying to turn Montana into a territory of the extreme right?

Gianforte's personality is centered around an arrogant eastern elitism with a criminal twist. Greg feels he is above the law whether in the wilderness or behind the desk. He has priors for illegally killing an elk in 2000, assaulting a reporter in 2017 and recently killing a radio collared wolf without trapper education.

Now Gianforte is trying to battle liberals by allowing concealed carry weapons on college campuses. Ending same day voter registration will eliminate some Native votes. Greg is attempting to appoint his own judges in the Montana Supreme Court and control media with his constituents. He would like to put restrictions on petitions.

Greg's record in Congress included poor attendance. Now he spends time hunting when he should be working on the many Montana problems. The petition process is a right of citizens in a democracy. Groups will be organizing to remove him.

Curtis Helvey

Helena

