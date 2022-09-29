My Montana high school government teacher taught democracy requires our voting participation. In a recent discussion with a family member I gave my three reasons to vote on Nov. 8. Voting allows me to look family, neighbors and acquaintances in the eye saying I voted to support their full constitutional rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, identity, finances, veteran status or age. 2. My vote supports and respects ALL women's medical privacy decisions without government interference. 3. And I vote to protect all citizens from legislation being passed all in the name of religious ideology. Join me in voting for eastern district U.S. House candidate Gary Buchanan who meets my three reasons for voting. Gary’s independent candidacy is exactly what Montanans need. Meet Gary at buchananformontana.com/. While voting ask yourself why are Montana taxpayers paying over $1.2 million defending recent voter legislation. Answer, because the last Republican controlled Legislature did not meet my three voting criteria. If you are feeling guilty about not voting for a Republican candidate go outside and burn a $10 bill. It will be cheaper than legal fees being accrued defending unconstitutional legislation passed by Montana Republican legislators.