Event a hole lot of fun

We would like to thank Todd & his staff ,Travis, Corey & Jamie from Bill Roberts Golf Course for there time, energy & enthusiasm in making the first annual Wayne Helmbrecht youth golf day a huge success.

There was an abundance of smiles on the kids, who most of them have never been on a golf course before. I'm sure Wayne was smiling down on them. You & all the staff at Bill Roberts are a true asset to the community. Thank you.